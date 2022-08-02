August 2, 2022

Demolition of Larnaca school underway, prospects for new school unclear

By Iole Damaskinos033
Κατεδαφίζονται τα δύο κτίρια δίπλα από τα Προπύλαια της Διανελλείου

The demolition of two buildings, located on either side of the historic entrance facade of Dianellio Technical School in Larnaca, began last week but there is no information as yet from the ministry of education on the construction of a new school, Petros Chrystostomou, president of the Larnaca school board, told CNA on Tuesday.

Chrysostomou added that following the 2015 demolition of the rest of the complex, the ministry had given written assurance that the central facade would be preserved as part of the new school when it is built.

The demolition was deemed necessary due to the extremely poor state of the sections in question, Chrysostomou said.

Responding to CNA, Chrysostomou said that former Minister of Education, Costas Hambiaouris, had promised that a much-needed school would be built in Larnaca, between 2023 and 2025. However, so far there is no news on the construction of the school.

“Our constant request is to build a new high school on the site of the Dianellio Technical School, despite the fact that in a letter in May 2022, the ministry of education informed us that the construction of a school on the site of former Dianellio is not included in the 2022-2024 medium-term budget programne,” Chrysostomou said.

Upgrades are underway for some Larnaca high schools, including Evryviadio High School, estimated to cost around €4m. Works for general upgrading, expansion and re-configuration of Drosia High School have also begun with an estimated cost of €3m.

Chrysostomou maintained that these works will not solve the main problem, that is, overcrowding of pupils in Larnaca’s schools.

“Drosia High School is built on Turkish Cypriot land, it has several problems. Three million euros will go towards repairing the halls, the roof and other building problems that exist and require upkeep,” he said.

 

 

