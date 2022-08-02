August 2, 2022

Exness donates three fire trucks to forestry department (video)

By Nick Theodoulou096
3 new fire trucks

Three fire trucks have been donated by the company Exness to the forestry department’s firefighting unit.

The agriculture minister and head of the forestry department attended the handover ceremony, where they emphasised the important role of the department in battling blazes.


Also speaking at the event was Martin Thorvaldsson, the company’s representative, who also highlighted the need to protect the forests and the environment. He said the company will also be donating three drones to the forestry department.

