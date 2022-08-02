August 2, 2022

Police arrest community leaders blocking excavator access for asphalt plant (update)

By Iole Damaskinos00
File photo, residents of Stavrovouni area protesting against creation of asphalt plant in 2019

Police on Tueday morning arrested the community leaders of Agrokipia and Mitsero, who had arrived early to a protest against what the communities view as the ongoing assault to public health in their area, with the latest development being the relocation of an asphalt factory following a decision by the council of ministers on the matter.

Marina Nikiforou of the group “Communities in Action” speaking to Politis newspaper, said that there is outrage at the arrest of the two community leaders.

“The two community leaders were there before the rest of the people gathered for a protest, since today the work to transport the asphalt plant began, and their goal is to stop its installation, since more than ten thousand residents from communities in the area are affected,” Nikiforou said.

The protestors were holding banners that read: “We will not allow an asphalt factory in our area,” and “Pollution does not get transferred it gets abolished.”

“We are here under police guard, with 30 police cars, just because we are asking to breathe clean air,” a speaker at the protest said.

A police spokesperson speaking on CyBC radio said 40 members of the police were present at the protest to keep the peace and allow the scheduled transfer to go ahead as planned, while the two community leaders, who are being help on charges of obstructing and verbal abuse of police officers, are in Lakatamia police station awaiting processing.

Due to the protest the road from Kato Moni towards Ayios Ioannis Mallountas is closed in both directions.

