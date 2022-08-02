Reggae at The Yurts

There is something about the summer that simply fits with reggae music. The warm sunshine and the laid-back vibes that summer holidays bring seem to be the background scenes for reggae songs so it seems only fair that summer venues burst with reggae playlists this time of the year. Yet it is not only beach bars and summer parties that blast this type of music. In Paphos, one more venue celebrates this unofficial summer anthem by hosting a reggae festival.
Every August, The Yurts in Cyprus organises a reggae fest inviting local bands to perform classics as well as their original music. This year will be no different as The Yurts prepare their outdoors space deep in the Paphos hillsides. The reggae event on August 13 follows another musical gathering at The Yurts – the Latin fiesta which closed off July.
As August arrives, with heat and holiday vibes, so does this edition of the Reggae Fest which will welcome three Cyprus-based bands. The event will kick off around 6pm and as is typical of the music events at The Yurts, the first band will take the stage close to sunset.
Blackout is a seven-piece reggae and ska band based in Larnaca. Formed in 2012, BlackOut started with the vision to fill in the gap that existed in the Cypriot music scene as far as reggae-influenced music was concerned. Until now, the band has performed in various venues, gradually building its audience. For their set on August 13, BlackOut will bring upbeat dancing, amusing reggae and ska-influenced playlists that feature artists such as Manu Chao, Koza Nostra, Loco Mondo, Bob Marley, Soja, Rebelution and SKA-P.
Also taking the stage will be Bunfyah, a seven-member Reggae band from Cyprus, containing Roots Rock, Dub and Electronic sounds within their songs. Their music often criticises the current system and corruption and is inspired by reggae bands such as Protoje, Chronixx, Raging Fyah and Sattas. The band released its first single Wake Up in 2018 and an EP in 2019 along with the Freedom Fighter music video. Having performed at various reggae fests around the island, they return to this Paphos-based one.
The final band to participate is Mr. Wilson, a six-piece Reggae band from Limassol that performs reggae music with a funky touch, transforming popular songs into a reggae style. From sunset to midnight, the festival will be a groovy affair, a strictly plastic-free event and colourful summer fiesta rooted in Simou valley.
Reggae Festival
Three Cypriot bands perform live. August 13. The Yurts in Cyprus, Paphos. 6pm-1am. Presale tickets €25. On the door €30. www.yurtsincyprus.com