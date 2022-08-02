August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Subsidies for P/Vs for electric cars

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

The energy ministry said on Tuesday it was accepting applications to help pay for the installation of photovoltaics to charge electrical or hybrid plug-in vehicles.

Part of a programme to encourage use of renewable energy sources (RES) and sustainable transportation, the €1.5m scheme was first announced on April 20 to give those interested the opportunity to make the investment.

Beyond the installation of a photovoltaic system, the scheme allows beneficiaries to buy and install a charger, convert their home electricity installation from single to three-phase and to buy a battery to store the energy that will be produced.

Potential beneficiaries are persons who live in a house and own an electric or hybrid plug-in vehicle.

The scheme has retroactive effect from February 1 (date of connection of the photovoltaic system) and will remain open until December 20, 2023, or until the funds are used up.

The grant to install or expand an existing photovoltaic system is €750 per kW, with a ceiling of €1,500 per vehicle.

Grants for optional expenditure is as follows: purchase and installation of a charger €600, converting a house’s electric installation from single to three-phase €450 and  purchase/installation of a battery €750 per kWh. The maximum grant per application is €2,000.

The grant scheme is part of Cyprus’ recovery and resilience plan for 2021-2026 and is financed by the EU.

For information on the scheme and to apply go to www.resecfund.org.cy/ev_charging_2022.

 

