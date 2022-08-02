August 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspected burglar arrested, accomplices flee

By Nick Theodoulou0350
Paphos police busted a suspected burglar with assistance from a member of the public, but two others at the flat escaped through a window.

Despite his attempts to flee and resist arrest, the 29-year-old was eventually caught and is suspected of residing illegally in the country.

The incident occurred at 8:45pm on Monday night when a member of the public called the police and informed them that he had spotted his suspected burglar, who allegedly broke into his residence on July 29.

Paphos police chief and spokesman Michalis Nikolaou announced that his officers arrived on location – at an apartment complex – and found the suspect along with two others.

The other two managed to escape through a window and the suspect also sought to flee but was restrained by the officers.

The suspect was found to be in possession of items for which he could not adequately explain how they came to be there, while police also uncovered two passports – believed to belong to the two escapees.

The 29-year-old was arrested and placed in custody, while further investigations are ongoing.

