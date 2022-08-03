August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Art100 hosts silent exhibition

By Eleni Philippou00
A new art exhibition by a new Cyprus-based art institution has been launched. Art100 Cyprus, affiliated with the Art100 Group galleries in Beijing, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong and New York has found a home in Limassol and it seeks to engage Cypriot society with the work of renowned international artists and to provide a platform for emerging local talent. This month it hosts its first Cyprus exhibition at the Tower at St Raphael’s Resort, on until August 28.

Titled A Boundless Form: Exploring the polysemy of Abstraction, the showcase hosts pieces from international artists and brings into discussion the ways they and spectators meet. “A Boundless Form,” say organisers, “operates at the nexus between artistic creation and artistic appreciation, aiming to provide viewers with an intangible and emotional experience through immersing themselves in the world of abstraction and developing their own sense and meaning of the select artworks. The curated works from the Art100 collection illuminate the developments and practices of abstraction in the work of select European and American artists and at the same time create a space where the manifold ways in which abstraction interlinks the freedom of the artist with the freedom of the viewer can flourish.”

 

A Boundless Form: Exploring the polysemy of Abstraction

Art exhibition hosted by Art100 Cyprus. The Tower, St Raphael’s Resort, Limassol. Until August 28. Open daily: 5pm-10pm. www.art100.eu

