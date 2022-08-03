August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Drink driver jailed for killing woman

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0620
jail

Larnaca district court on Wednesday sentenced a 52-year-old woman to 12 months in prison after she was found guilty of causing death through drink driving.

On July 11, 2019 at around 9.40pm the 52-year-old was driving along the old Kornos-Kofinou road when she ran over and fatally injured a 68-year-old woman.

A subsequent alco-test showed 47μg% instead of 22μg% in her bloodstream.

She was also slapped with a six-point penalty deduction, suspended from driving for 18 months after release and a 300 euro fine for driving under the influence of alcohol.

 

Related Posts

Five wave breakers for Chlorakas underway

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Improved night bus service to Kakopetria

Nick Theodoulou

Programme for teen girls interested in STEAM

Press Release

Internet car scam

Gina Agapiou

‘Urgent need’ for a long-Covid protocol

Gina Agapiou

Court stenographers say they are understaffed and overworked

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign