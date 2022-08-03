August 3, 2022

Exhibit8 Gallery’s new wine bar offers vino to accompany art

For four years now, Exhibit8 Gallery has been fully active, introducing to the public important and emerging artists. The space is a renovated neoclassical building located at the corner of Georgiou Gennadiou & Andreas Themistokleous streets in Limassol’s historic centre.

image001Exhibit8 showcases a multiplicity of visual viewpoints, expressed through exhibitions of paintings, sculpture, photography and installations, as well as other musical events.

As a space, the gallery also provides a unique setting for corporate and private events such as book presentations, wine tastings, formal dinners and receptions and private parties.

Over the last two years, wishing to utilise the space fully, the owners have created a wine cellar as an extension of the gallery, a small but atmospheric space, giving visitors the chance to savour quality vino alongside art.

The Wine Gallery offers a relaxed wine outing, in its appropriately-designed outdoor area, where oenophiles can also enjoy platters of cheeses, charcuterie and other tasty bites with their drink. The wine choices are many and exquisite, with over 150 labels from Cypriot, Greek and international vineyards.

Exhibit8 Gallery:

  • Address: 16 Georgiou Gennadiou and Andreas Themistokleous, Katholiki, 3041, Limassol
  • Telephone: 25-212171
  • Website: www.exhibit8.com.cy

