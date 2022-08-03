August 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fisherman found dead in his boat

By Staff Reporter00
ΑΣΘΕΝΟΦΟΡΟ ΟΚΥΠΥ 3

A 72-year-old fisherman was found dead by his son around Petra tou Romiou area on Tuesday night.

The fisherman had been out in his boat fishing.

At around 9.30pm and after the fisherman had failed to respond to phone calls, his family alerted the police as his son rushed to the area searching for him.

There, he found his father unconscious. He was subsequently transported to the hospital where his death was announced.

According to Paphos CID chief and spokesman Michalis Nicolaou the autopsy will determine the cause of death, but no evidence indicating a criminal act has been found.

Nicolaou also said that according to his relatives the fisherman suffered several health problems.

 

Related Posts

Woman arrested with fake passport

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Contact tracing of the first monkeypox case underway

Jonathan Shkurko

Police deny brutality, Mitsero protest continue (Updated)

Jonathan Shkurko

Chinese Community in Cyprus strongly opposes US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to China’s Taiwan region

.

Chinese embassy in Cyprus: Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan “a gross interference”

.

Third-funniest person in the world finds comedy in disability

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign