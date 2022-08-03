August 3, 2022

Improved night bus service to Kakopetria

By Nick Theodoulou00
night

Kakopetria is to be better serviced by a much-increased night bus timetable which will see departures from the mountain village to Nicosia at 11:30pm and 1:30am on Friday and Saturday.

Likewise, there will also be two late departures from Nicosia to Kakopetria – one at 12:30am and the other at 2:30am. The increased connectivity will be available from August 5.

The expanded timetable concerns bus 405, which the ministry said runs from Kakopetria-Astromeritis-Makarios stadium bus terminal.

The transport ministry announced the move on Wednesday, with the stated aim being to ensure that younger travellers can go on trips with safety, likely alluding to the widespread issue of drink-driving.

Kakopetria is a popular getaway, particularly amongst Nicosians seeking relief from the sweltering summer heat in the plains.

