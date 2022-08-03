August 3, 2022

Operations suspended in two establishments over gambling

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0192
gambling

Paphos district court on Tuesday issued orders to suspend operations in two premises allegedly providing gambling services.

According to Paphos CID chief and police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, two criminal cases against the owners of the premises have also been filed.

Nicolaou added that computers suspected of running casino games had been located within the premises on March 9 and May 10.

