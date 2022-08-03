August 3, 2022

Two people arrested for electricity theft in Paphos

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Police in Paphos arrested two people for electricity theft on Tuesday.

Electricity theft is the criminal practice of stealing electrical power. It is often accomplished via a variety of means, from methods as rudimentary as directly hooking to a power line, to manipulation of computerized electrical meters.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the arrest took place between 7pm and 8pm in an apartment complex in Chlorakas.

Upon arrival, police officers noticed a cable running from an electricity box in a hallway to the two people’s apartment.

A representative of the Electricity Authority (EAC) was called on the scene and he confirmed that the two people, aged 23 and 35, were stealing electricity.

They were issued arrest warrants and taken into custody.

