August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

An Elvis summer concert

By Eleni Philippou087
This summer is all about the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. With the Hollywood 2022 film now thriving in cinemas worldwide, Cyprus included, Elvis fever is back! Keeping in line with the revival of the Elvis craze, a unique music party and concert is coming soon to Limassol.

Singer Doros Demosthenous will be at the Limassol Municipal Gardens on August 26 to sing, dance and rock and roll Elvis-style. Following the huge success of his concert at the Athens Concert Hall this July, the Greek singer and his 10-piece band are travelling to the island to bring some of the legendary singer’s biggest dance tracks and romantic ballads.

Songs such as ‘It’s Now or Never’, ‘Love Me Tender’, ‘Blue Suede Shoes’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’, ‘A Little Less Conversation’ and many more of Elvis’ timeless classics will be performed during the concert. With the Limassol gardens as a backdrop, Doros Demosthenous and his band will attempt to bring back that electrifying Elvis rhythm for one night only.

 

Elvis Concert

By Doros Demonsthenous and his band. August 26. Marios Tokas amphitheatre, Limassol Municipal Gardens, Limassol. 9pm. www.tickethour.com.cy. Tel: 7777-7040

