More traffic cams to be installed in next six months

As authorities prepare to move from the pilot to the first phase of the traffic camera system, attention is turning to their location.
Another 20 stationary cameras are to be installed in the next six months – in Nicosia and Limassol — while 16 mobile traffic cameras will also come into operation.
The biggest ramp up of the system authorities hope will prove instrumental in improving road safety will come with phase two when a further 66 stationary cameras will be up and running – as the programme expands to Paphos and Larnaca.
This will bring the total number of fixed cameras to 90 of which 19 in Nicosia, 31 in Limassol, 14 each in Larnaca and Paphos and 12 on intercity roads.
There will be no fixed cameras in the Famagusta district where checks will be carried out using mobile cameras.
Cyprus so far been in the pilot phase with just four stationary and four mobile cameras that were introduced in October 2021 and have recorded thousands of violations.
The cameras’ locations are as follows:
NICOSIA
- Junction of Spyros Kyprianou and Constantinopoleos avenues. Four cameras, phase one.
- Junction of Archbishop Makarios -Spyros Kyprianou and Digheni Akrita avenues. Two cameras, phase one.
- Junction of Griva Digheni and Demostheni Severi avenues. Four cameras installed during pilot phase.
- Junction of Griva Digheni and Prodromou avenues. Four cameras, phase one.
- Junction of Limassol and Athalassa avenues. Three cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Limassol and Armenia avenues. Two cameras, phase one.
LIMASSOL
- Junction of Archbishop Makarios-Nikos Pattichis and Archbishop Leontio A avenues. Four cameras, phase one.
- Junction of Ayios Fylaxeos and June 16, 1943 avenues. Four cameras, phase one.
- Junction of Nicos Pattichis and Spyros Kyprianou avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of October 28 and Iacovos Tombazi avenues. Three cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Kolonakiou-Ayiou Athanasiou and Griva Digheni avenues. Three cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Vasileos Constantinou A and Christakis Kranou avenues. Three cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Archbishop Makarios and Ayia Zonis avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Archbishop Makarios and October 28 avenues. Two cameras, phase two, only on October 28.
- Junction of Amathus avenue, opposite Arisonoe hotel. Two cameras, phase two
- Junction of Amathus avenue and Ariadni street. Two cameras, phase two
LARNACA
- Junction of Spyros Kyprianou and Alexandros Panagouli avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Archbishop Makarios avenue and Filios Tsigarides street. Two cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Artemidos and Phaneromeni avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Eleftherias-Eliades and Spyros Kyprianou avenues (Fradippou). Four cameras, phase two.
PAPHOS
- Junction of Europe-Yiannos Kranidiotis and Yiorgos Savva avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Elladas- Dimocratias and Tassos Papadopoulos avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Athinon and Christodoulos Sozos avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
- Junction of Ayion Anargiron, Spyros Kyprianou and Agapinoros avenues. Four cameras, phase two.
INTERCITY ROAD NETWORK
- Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road between 3rd and 6th Two cameras, phase two.
- Larnaca-Dhekelia coastal road between 6th and 9th Two cameras, phase two.
- Old Paphos-Limassol road between 9th and 12th Two cameras, phase two.
- Nicosia-Troodos road (Morphou) between 24th and 27th Two cameras, phase two.
- Nicosia-Troodos road (Morphou) between 39th and 42nd km. Two cameras, phase two.
- Atsas-Marathasa road between 3rd and 6th Two cameras, phase two.