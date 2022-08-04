August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EuropeRussiaUkraineUSAWorld

NATO chief: Ukraine war Europe’s most dangerous time since WW2

By Reuters News Service0117
nato secretary general jens stoltenberg gives a speech in utoya island
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a speech to a youth camp in Utoya, Norway, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

The war in Ukraine is the most dangerous moment for Europe since World War Two, and Russia must not be allowed to win, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

To prevent Moscow from succeeding, NATO and its member countries may have to continue to support Ukraine with arms and other assistance for a long time to come, he said.

“It’s in our interest that this type of aggressive policy does not succeed,” Stoltenberg said in a speech in his native Norway.

Describing what Moscow calls a “special military operation” as an attack on the current world order, Stoltenberg said the alliance had to prevent the war from spreading.

“This is the most dangerous situation in Europe since World War Two,” he said.

“If President (Vladimir) Putin even thinks of doing something similar to a NATO country as he has done to Georgia, Moldova or Ukraine, then all of NATO will be involved immediately,” Stoltenberg said.

Related Posts

On Beirut blast anniversary, Christian patriarch condemns govt

Reuters News Service

China begins ‘illegitimate, irresponsible’ live-fire military drills – Taiwan

Reuters News Service

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist

Reuters News Service

UN watchdog appeals for access to Ukrainian nuclear plant

Reuters News Service

Taliban now investigating US claim of killing al Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Reuters News Service

Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive; Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign