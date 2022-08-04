August 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Company News

OPAP Protaras 3×3 tournament to wow basketball fans

By Press Release028
protaras3x3 ig 01

3on3 Cyprus LTD, in collaboration with the Cyprus Basketball Federation and OPAP Cyprus, are organising OPAP Protaras 3×3 2022, this coming weekend, August 6-7, at Protaras central square. The event is supported by the Municipality of Paralimni.

The Protaras 3×3 basketball tournament is the fourth of this season, after similar events in Limassol, Paphos and Larnaca. So far, over 700 athletes have participated in the aforementioned events.

With preparations having reached their peak, Paralimni Municipality’s square has transformed into a basketball arena. As with every earlier tournament, OPAP Protaras 3×3 is on the official FIBA 3×3 calendar for 2022.

Sports fans who come to Protaras square this weekend will enjoy basketball matches in the following categories:

  • OPAP Men
  • OPAP Women
  • Tixee U18
  • Scaffolding Solutions U16
  • Foody U12

Matches start at 4pm on Saturday with the OPAP Men and Scaffolding Solutions U16 categories, and culminate on Sunday with morning and afternoon matches.

Registration continues as normal via the official event website.

Major thanks go out to: Diamond Sponsor OPAP Cyprus; Gold Sponsors Scaffolding Solutions, Tixee and FOODY; Silver Sponsor Prime Insurance; Bronze Sponsors Herbalife, MyMall Limassol, DIMCO, SoEasy Stores, Harris Kyriakides LLC, Supporter Search the Nest and the Municipality of Paralimni.

For more information and news, please visit the official events website www.cyprus3x3.com.cy and its official Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

This weekend, August 6-7, Protaras central square awaits you as the setting for the OPAP Protaras 3×3 2022… so, come and enjoy epic basketball showdowns, music and competitions!

Related Posts

Lidl Cyprus video campaign demos eco-friendly home hacks

Press Release

Exhibit8 Gallery’s new wine bar offers vino to accompany art

Press Release

BoCCF ‘Let’s Talk History’ series to offer Battle of ELDYK lecture

Press Release

Leptos Limassol Park: a serene, sophisticated green haven

Press Release

Wolt at Work now available in Cyprus

Press Release

Limassol store launch brings Lidl’s global network to 12,000

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign