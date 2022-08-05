August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan kills 8; Islamic State claims responsibility

By Reuters News Service00
taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in kabul
FILE PHOTO: Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September, 2021.

The Islamic State (IS) militant group on Friday claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a Shi’ite residential area in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, the group said.

The Afghan police said at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in the blast. The militant group said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in an attack launched in western Kabul.

“The explosion happened in a crowded place,” said Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

The hardline militant group has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority Shi’ite community.

The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country’s most serious security challenge since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

