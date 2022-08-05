August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Health Ministry: Monkeypox vaccines might arrive earlier than expected

By Gina Agapiou098
file photo: illustration shows test tubes labelled "monkeypox virus positive and negative
Photo by Reuters

Updates about the delivery of monkeypox vaccines to Cyprus are expected later on Friday, the health ministry has announced.

A day after relatives of the first confirmed monkeypox case complained the health ministry was unprepared to deal with the viral disease, its spokesman Constantinos Athanasiou said the European Union might send the vaccines to the country earlier than expected.

The shipment of some 1,400 doses was anticipated before the end of the month.

However, Athanasiou told the Cyprus News Agency that as part of the actions by the health ministry to secure some doses of the jab, there is an indication that the process from the EU vaccine sharing mechanism will be accelerated.

“We expect that within the next few hours we will know if some vaccines will be delivered in the coming days,” he said, three days after the first monkeypox case was detected on the island.

The health minister, the spokesman added, has also contacted other countries who have responded positive to help Cyprus, but they are waiting for the response from the relevant EU body.

Meanwhile, the condition of the 40-year-old man who is treated at the Nicosia general hospital with monkeypox symptoms is considered good and is being monitored, Athanasiou said.

But the mother of the patient complained to the media on Thursday that her son’s condition is worsening and how the only medication he was given was antibiotics. In response, the ministry had said it is following the same protocol with other European nation.

“We do not accept any criticism that Cyprus did not act to have vaccines and medicine as no other country has vaccines and medicine available,” the ministry’s spokesman had said.

 

 

Related Posts

Call for blood donation before the summer holidays

Staff Reporter

North claims Varosha belongs to its territory

Nick Theodoulou

Two arrests for stolen property possession

Staff Reporter

Eni-Total discovers large gas deposits in block six, reports say (updated)

Nick Theodoulou

The Paradise Jazz Festival returns to Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign