August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police bust gambling ring in Larnaca, woman arrested

By Staff Reporter0220
gambling

Larnaca police busted a gambling ring which led to the arrest of a woman and 50 computers being seized, along with €3,575.

Members of the of the rapid response unit (MMAD) and other police units were present in the raid on Thursday night, with the permission of a court warrant, while the 45-year-old owner of the shop was also on site.

During the operation police identified two women working there, one of whom is a 37-year-old whose temporary residence permitted expired and is therefore residing illegally in the country. She has been arrested and her employer, the 45-year-old, is now being investigated.

Elsewhere, the police seized 50 computers which were found to be running electronic gambling services; while 14 patrons were also present during the raid.

The Oroklini police station is continuing its investigations.

Related Posts

Eni-Total discovers large gas deposits in block six, reports say

Nick Theodoulou

The Paradise Jazz Festival returns to Paphos

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Three Covid deaths in the past week and 5,472 infections

Staff Reporter

Weather forecast: 41C inland, yellow warning

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign