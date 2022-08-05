August 5, 2022

Recipes with Farrah Shammas

By CM Guest Columnist01
recipes farrrah1
Walnut Banana and Apple Cake

Simple cooking, vegan style

 

Avocado and seed pudding

recipes farrah22 ripe avocados

2-3 cups of almond milk

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseeds

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

3 tablespoons of hemp seeds

1 teaspoon of green matcha powder

2 drops of vanilla extract

3 tablespoons of agave syrup

 

Leave all ingredients to soak for about 15 minutes

Blend together and enjoy with sprinkles of coconut flakes

 

 

Mushroom Brown Rice

 

Half a large white onion, diced

250g of long grain brown rice

1 tin of sliced mushrooms or fresh

6 cups of water

1 vegetable stock cube

1/2 teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 cups of coconut milk

3 tablespoons of nutritional yeast

 

Sauté onion in 1/2 cup of rose wine

Add rinsed rice

Add mushrooms

Pour over water and coconut milk, and add vegetable stock cube and pepper

Bring to boil and then simmer for 40 minutes or however long your rice requires (add more or less water depending on your rice)

Add nutritional yeast five minutes before rice is done and stir in

Enjoy hot

 

Walnut Banana and Apple Cake

 

2 cups whole meal flour

1/2 cup of brown sugar

3 bananas

2 cups of walnuts

1 teaspoon of baking soda

Pinch of sea salt

1 medium red apple

1/2 cup of vegan butter

2 drops of vanilla extract

1/2 cup of coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

Mix all ingredients together, decorate with slices of apple and bake at 190 degrees for 20 minutes

 

Farah Shammas is a Lebanese-British origin and lives in Limassol, Cyprus. She obtained a certification in Plant-based Nutrition from eCornell and T. Colin Campbell Center for Nutrition Studies and is also an active vegan and has the platform Cook Vegan (Facebook, Instagram and YouTube) where she aims to encourage a healthier and more sustainable way of living for all, in addition to publishing two books

 

 

