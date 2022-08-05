August 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TV shows we love: Superstore

By Gina Agapiou
A lot can happen in a hypermarket. The larger the store, the more places there are to hide dirty diapers or even severed feet. In this sitcom, a diverse bunch of Cloud 9 mega store employees attempt to balance customer needs and interpersonal relationships only to come up short every time.

But this is the beauty of Superstore. It captivates the audience’s interest by portraying daily struggles, in a way suggesting you can find magic even if you are mopping up vomit.

Shot entirely at the fictional store in St Louis, Missouri, the show’s highlights are the well-developed characters, from the quirky and too nice to be true manager, to the announcer with on-point black humour and the surprisingly wise teen mum; all the personalities can be relatable.

Just like most Netflix shows, this one features a very inclusive cast with the plot providing insights to sexism, racism and queer visibility among other human rights issues such as fair working conditions.

The series’ delicate touch on such matters extends to the way it addressed Covid-19. Writers focused on humorously pointing out actual questions essential workers had at the beginning of the pandemic, like how to make sure you maintain a safe distance from others “at all times”. Social distancing might not have been observed to a tee, but the cast had to act with a facemask on, and that, they did.

To make the supermarket experience even more realistic, most scenes are lit up with clear and bright lights, while the sound of check out beeps can often be heard in the background. A handful of songs are sometimes featured during the 20-minute episodes but just like in real-life grocery shopping, none is really memorable.

What stays with you, however, are the instances of weirdness you can see at a place frequented by people. A customer eating inedible merchandise, an employee taking a nap on the shelves and other such funny gems are stacked between the scenes.

 

