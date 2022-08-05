August 5, 2022

Weather forecast: 41C inland, yellow warning

Cyprus is set to sizzle for a while longer as the meteorological office again issued a yellow weather warning for extreme heat, with the temperature again at 41C inland.

The met office’s warning is valid from 11am until 5pm, as its morning announcement detailed that the west coast is set for temperatures of 31C, while the rest are set for 34C, and the mountains at about 32C.

At night it will drop to 22C inland, 24C along the coasts and a cool 20C in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely unchanged over the weekend and mainly clear, while Monday is expected to have increased cloud cover.

The met office said that the temperature will gradually decrease to be in line with the seasonal average.

