August 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for attacking housemate

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly injuring his housemate, as well as threatening violence for demanding personal property be handed over.
According to a police statement, the arrest took place on Friday evening, after the 28-year-old victim was taken to the Paphos general hospital for emergency treatment.
The man told police officers that he was attacked by his housemate during a conversation related to financial matters concerning the running of the house.
At some point during the conversation, the 46-year-old walked to the kitchen, grabbed two knives and attacked his younger housemate, causing injuries to his left thumb.
Following treatment, the 28-year-old was released from the hospital, while the 46-year-old was taken into custody after a court warrant for his arrest had been issued.

