August 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

War in Ukraine set to enter new phase -UK military intelligence

By Reuters News Service00
russia's attack on ukraine continues, in kharkiv region
A member of the Ukrainian National Guard jumps into a trench at a position near a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine

Russia’s war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, with most fighting shifting to a nearly 350 kilometre (217 mile) front stretching southwest from near Zaporizhzhia to Kherson, parallel to the Dnieper River, British military intelligence said on Saturday.

Russian forces are almost certainly amassing in the south of Ukraine, anticipating a counter-offensive or in preparation for a possible assault, the UK’s Ministry of Defence said on Twitter.

Long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks, towed artillery and other weapons continue to move away from Ukraine’s Donbas region and are headed southwest.

Battalion tactical groups (BTG), which comprise between 800 and 1,000 troops, have been deployed to Crimea and would almost certainly be used to support Russian troops in the Kherson region, the update said.

Ukraine’s forces are focusing their targeting on bridges, ammunition depots, rail links with growing frequency in its southern regions, including the strategically important railroad spur that links Kherson to Russian-occupied Crimea, it said.

Related Posts

12 pilgrims killed in Croatia bus crash

Reuters News Service

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Reuters News Service

Shells hit power lines at Ukraine nuclear plant, fighting in east

Reuters News Service

Israel-Gaza fighting spills into second day with air strikes, rockets

Reuters News Service

Taiwan says Chinese planes, ships carry out attack simulation exercise

Reuters News Service

China halts military, climate dialogue with U.S. over Pelosi Taiwan trip

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign