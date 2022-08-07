August 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Five arrested for working illegally in Napa nightclubs

By Staff Reporter00

Four new cases of illegal hiring and employment are being investigated by Famagusta police, they said on Sunday.

On Saturday night, police carried out checks on clubs and pubs in Ayia Napa and arrested five third-country nationals in four nightclubs who they said were working illegally.

The five were taken to Ayia Napa police station, charged and released pending a court appearance at a later date.

Cases of illegal employment are being investigated against four employers.

