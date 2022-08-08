August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire department recovers man trapped in a manhole

By Christodoulos Mavroudis0159
arson

The fire department on Monday morning rescued a man trapped in a manhole in Ayios Athanasios in Limassol,

The department’s spokesman Andreas Kettis said that firefighters were sent down three different shafts to locate and recover the trapped man.

He was found in a state of panic, disoriented and with abrasions on his body. He was recovered from the hole, handed to the police, and subsequently rushed to Limassol general hospital.

Related Posts

Contract for erecting land registry’s new headquarters signed

Christodoulos Mavroudis

Tourists seriously injured in buggy accident

Gina Agapiou

Innovative real estate web platform now up and running

Christodoulos Mavroudis

New drones to fight forest fires

Gina Agapiou

Man pleads not guilty to racist attack on African woman

Gina Agapiou

New Okypy CEO for Larnaca-Famagusta

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign