August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police arrest man, 23, in child porn case

By Sarah Ktisti00
police
File photo/ Information was received by the cybercrime unit through EUROPOL, that the owner or user of a social networking platform, uploaded to the internet through his account, a video file related to sexual abuse of a child.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man on Monday in connection to a case concerning the possession of child pornography and the acquisition of access to child pornography.

According to a police announcement, information was received by the cybercrime unit through EUROPOL, that the owner or user of a social networking platform, uploaded a video file related to sexual abuse of a child onto the internet through his account.

It is reported that from examinations carried out, testimony emerged about the 23-year-old and a judicial arrest warrant was issued against him.

The suspect was located and arrested on Monday morning in Limassol, by members of the police’s “Z” group during a traffic police check.

Two mobile phones in his possession were identified and seized as evidence. The examinations by the cybercrime unit continue.

