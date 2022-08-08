August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Vegan festival coming in September

By Eleni Philippou00
Here to celebrate all forms of life and a zero-harm lifestyle is the Vegan Fam Festival which is happening for the second time in Cyprus. Taking place in early September and with the aim of being inclusive for all, the festival welcomes not only vegans and vegetarians as its name might suggest but anyone interested in healthy living for them and the planet.

The Ancient Olive Trees Park in the Larnaca district will host the festival once again following the first edition in 2019. This year, Vegan Fam is making its post-pandemic comeback and is getting ready to welcome festival-goers for a day full of fun, information and tasty treats on September 10.

Similar to the first edition, the one-day event will feature seminars and speeches about veganism, tasting of vegan food and sweets, workshops, yoga classes, cooking courses, gardening, product exhibitions, a kids’ corner, a shop and a music corner with DJs and live performances. All of the above are free to attend and span across a packed day, from 11am to 11pm.

“Veganism,” say the organisers, Vegan Fam, “is not only about eating habits but also a lifestyle that is rapidly growing in Cyprus and all over the world. People turn towards a vegan lifestyle for ethical, environmental and health reasons. The festival is an opportunity to gain new knowledge, try vegan food, shop ethically sourced products and have fun.”

Three years after the launch of the festival, Vegan Fam returns to continue sharing the love of plant-based eating and caring for the planet with even more islanders. And if you are an artist, a musician or interested in volunteering, there are opportunities to be part of the festival!

 

Vegan Fam Festival

One-day festival with workshops, artists, music and more. September 10. Ancient Olive Trees Park, Larnaca. 11am-11pm. Free. Tel: 99-335028 (for the open call)

