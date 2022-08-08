August 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Young man arrested over cannabis possession

By Staff Reporter0161
arrest

Paphos police on Monday said they have arrested a 24-year-old man after they found dry cannabis in his possession.

According to Paphos CID chief and spokesman Michalis Nicolaou, police found the 24-year-old in a parked car while patrolling Athenas street in Paphos around 7pm on Sunday.

During a search, officers found dry cannabis in his possession, leading to his arrest over the possession of illegal controlled substance.

