Almost 1.2m travelled to and from Cyprus in July

Source: Cyprus News Agency
Almost 1.2 million passengers travelled to and from Larnaca and Paphos airports in July, 82 per cent of the traffic for the corresponding month in 2019.

“August is considered peak season and there is increased traffic at Cypriot airports these days,” a representative of Hermes Airports told CNA.

“Overall, passenger traffic this summer has increased compared to the two previous years. July closed with almost 1.2 million passengers at both airports (Larnaca: 800,000, Paphos 400,000), which corresponds to 82 per cent of traffic of July 2019.”

He said, July was the second month in a row this year that passenger traffic has exceeded 1 million passengers in a month, something that hasn’t happened since October 2019. This is very significant, considering that this year we do not have the Russian and Ukrainian market.”

He also assessed that “September’s traffic will also move at the same pace.”

Replying to a question, the representative of Hermes Airports said that the countries from and to which most passengers travel are the United Kingdom, Greece, Israel, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, France, Italy and others, from a total of 38 countries with which we have direct flights.

 

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

