August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest warrant extended for suspect in Paphos extortion cases

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos district court

The arrest warrant for a 33-year-old held for a case of extortion of money by false representation has been extended.

According to Paphos police spokesperson, Michalis Nikolaou, the 33-year-old appeared at the Paphos District Court on Monday and the decree for his detention was renewed for another six days to facilitate the investigations.

On Sunday, police proceeded to arrest the 33-year-old resident of Paphos in the context of investigating two cases of extortion of money by false representations and money laundering from illegal activities.

The first case was reported to the police on July 23, by a 24-year-old resident of Paphos. According to the complainant, between the dates of January 26 and April 28, 2022, the 33-year-old managed to extort the amount of €79,100 from him under various pretexts.

The second complaint was made on July 25, by a 27-year-old resident of Paphos and concerns the same time period. According to the complaint, the 33-year-old is alleged to have obtained €61,000 from the complainant through various false representations, allegedly with the intention of investing it.

A judicial arrest warrant was obtained against the 33-year-old, under which he was taken into custody to facilitate investigations.

Related Posts

Three people caught attempting to travel under false documents

Staff Reporter

Two people in custody for petrol station burglary

Staff Reporter

Police make arrest for Nicosia motorcycle arson case

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Mostly clear, small chance of showers

Staff Reporter

Cyprus top EU country in return of irregular immigrants, interior minister says

Iole Damaskinos

Businesses warned to improve online security

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign