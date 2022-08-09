August 9, 2022

Car arson in Limassol

By Staff Reporter0112
file photo

Limassol police on Tuesday reported an arson which damaged a car in the early morning hours.

According to the report, the car was parked outside the 47-year-old owner’s home in Kato Polemidia when she became aware it was on fire, around 4.30 am.

The woman and her husband extinguished the fire before the fire service arrived, and later checks showed that it had been set maliciously using flammable materials.

The vehicle sustained damage to its front end, the extent of which has not yet been estimated.

The scene was cordoned off and examinations are ongoing.

 

