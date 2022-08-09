Police make arrest for motorcycle arson case

August 9, 2022

Police have arrested a man in connection with an investigated case of motorcycle theft and arson.

The case concerns the theft and arson of a motorcycle, committed June 6, in the Nicosia district.

The police announcement states that, as part of the investigation into the case, police proceeded yesterday, acting on a court warrant, to arrest a 20-year-old man.

Investigation into the case continues.

