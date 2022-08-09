August 9, 2022

Scottish couple honoured for visiting Ayia Napa 20 times

A couple from Scotland was honoured as ambassadors of Ayia Napa tourism on Tuesday, after visiting the resort town 20 times in recent years.

Norman and Frances Dickson have chosen the tourist resort on the south-east coast of Cyprus for their holidays 20 times over the last few years, Ayia Napa municipality wrote on their social media.

The information about the tourists’ 20 visits was communicated to the municipality by the hotel where they stay and the competent department of the local authority made all the necessary procedures and honoured the couple in a modest ceremony at the reception area of the municipal hall.

Cultural officer of the municipality Maria Tofini Tsantila, presented the commemorative plaque and the ‘Ambassador of Ayia Napa Tourism’ emblem on behalf of the Mayor Christos Zannetos.

After thanking them that Ayia Napa remained for many years their only tourist destination, she also pointed out that their award certifies that they are not just visitors but belong to the big family of Ayia Napa.

