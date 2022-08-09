August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspect admitting to twelve burglaries arrested

By Staff Reporter0140
File photo

Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old man, to facilitate investigation into multiple cases of burglary and theft.

Arrest warrants were pending against the 26-year-old, which related to seven cases.

Upon interrogation, the 26-year-old admitted to committing five additional crimes, bringing the total up to twelve. The twelve building burglaries and thefts were committed during the month of July in the Nicosia district.

The man is expected to be appear before the District Court of Nicosia on Tuesday.

Related Posts

Price hike for domestic beef, butchers’ association warns

Iole Damaskinos

Punjab Lions halt Black Caps’ progress, win for Markhor

Staff Reporter

Man jailed for nine months for 74 cases of theft from cars

Staff Reporter

Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in collision

Staff Reporter

Konstantinou fights for Cyprus at Muay Thai Youth World Championships

Staff Reporter

Over half of Paphos traffic fines handed out for speeding

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign