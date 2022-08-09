August 9, 2022

Three people caught attempting to travel under false documents

By Staff Reporter
Paphos Airport

Police intercepted three persons at Paphos airport intending to depart for France with forged documents.

According to the police spokesperson, on Monday around midday two women presented themselves in the departure area of ​​Paphos airport bound for France. As it turned out, the mother and daughter, who is a minor, presented a joint passport and two Spanish residence permits. As it was established, the residence permits in question were fake.

The mother was arrested for forgery and circulation of a forged document and the minor, due to her age, was placed under the care of the social welfare services.

In another case on Monday, a young man of African origin presented himself at Paphos airport bound for France, presenting a Belgian identity card. The person on the ID did not look like the person present.

When questioned, the minor confessed that his details were different from those listed and he was arrested for impersonation. 

The minor was then escorted back to his place of residence in Kato Paphos. His case will be referred to the legal service for non-criminal prosecution due to his age.

