August 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s Weather: Mostly clear, small chance of showers

By Staff Reporter01
Cyprus Business Now Limassol coastline sea Lemessos photo credit Kyriacos Nicolaou

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear, but there will be some temporarily increased cloud cover, and possibility of isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly in the mountains and the west. The winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly initially weak to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort, becoming moderate to strong on the coasts after midday, 4 to 5 Beaufort and temporarily on the southern coast strong to very strong, 5 to 6 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly turbulent becoming rough in the afternoon on the windward coasts. Temperatures will rise to 36C in the interior, 33C in the southeast, east and on the north coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 27C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night the weather will be mainly clear, but there will be a temporary increase in low cloud cover, mainly in the west. Winds will blow south-westerly to north-westerly and later on the north coast south-easterly, initially light to moderate, 3 to 4 Beaufort gradually becoming light, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough. Temperatures will drop to 22C in the interior, 24C on the south and east coasts, 23C on the remaining coasts and around 17C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, locally increased clouds are likely to bring isolated showers, while on Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly clear with temporarily increased clouds in the afternoon.

The temperature is not expected to change appreciably, to remaining close to the average for the season.

