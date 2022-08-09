Two editions for the Street Food Festival

Wine, dine, swim, repeat. For many that is the summer dream at this time of the year, filling weekends and holidays with road trips and delicious dishes. The summer has plenty of tasty treats to offer, from juicy figs and refreshing watermelons to sweet lamb kleftiko and grilled octopus. There is no denying that food is a huge part of Cypriot culture and so it comes as no surprise when the Street Food Festival Cyprus organises not one but two events this summer!
Two three-day weekends will be dedicated to appetising dishes and cuisines from around the world as the 2022 edition of Street Food Festival Cyprus takes place. The festival will make its first stop in Ayia Napa on August 19, 20 and 21 before transferring the event to Limassol for September 9, 10 and 11 to treat more foodies.
Featuring the best of local and international cuisines matched with beers, cocktails and drinks that reflect the best of summer, delicious food and great music is what the festival agenda holds for this year. A huge range of food and sweets from around the world including vegan and vegetarian choices will be on offer with many options for all tastes. Whilst sampling food and sipping on cocktails, festival-goers will also be able to visit the festival stage to be entertained by a line-up of bands, singers, DJs and even live cooking by Master Chef Stavris Georgiou.
With the aim of making the event fun for all, organisers will also have activities in store for young foodies. A free playground, magic shows and much more will entertain children and families.
Beyond the food and drink stalls, the live music and the cooking shows, the festival also has one more exciting project in store. In collaboration with the European Street Food Awards, the Cyprus festival will send a winner that the public will vote for as the best participant from the Cyprus festival, to the grand final in Munich where they will compete with the winners of other countries for the prize of the best participating Street Food in Europe and America. Let the food games begin!
Street Food Festival Cyprus
Three-day festival featuring dishes from around the world, live music and cooking shows. August 19-21. Municipal Stadium, Ayia Napa. September 9-11. Potamos Germasogeias, Limassol. Tel: 99-521139. [email protected]