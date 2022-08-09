August 9, 2022

Two people in custody for petrol station burglary

Paphos police arrested two people for a case of theft from a petrol station.

According to police spokesperson, Michalis Nikolaou, on Monday afternoon two persons aged 26 and 23 from Paphos were arrested, against whom testimony has emerged of involvement in the burglary of a petrol station in Timi, in the morning hours of August 8.

The two persons were identified through footage recorded by CCTV.

Various motor oils with a total value of approximately €15,000 were stolen from the petrol station. When interrogated, the two suspects gave some allegations that are being investigated. 

