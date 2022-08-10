August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

A range of music coming from Technopolis20

By Eleni Philippou00
There will be music for all at cultural venue Technopolis 20 as it continues to welcome musicians for intimate performances in its garden. This month, local artists will bring Latin, retro and piano sounds to Paphos audiences.

On August 12, the well-known Cypriot band Macumba will be playing Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-Cuban, blended with a modern post-jazz aesthetic. Musicians Elias Ioannou, Giorgos Morfitis, Rodrigo Caceres and Rodos Panayiotou will present their different approach to Latin Music, with an explosive repertoire which includes original tunes and some versions of Latin-Jazz songs.

Then on August 21, Midia Kalou and Demetra Christoforou will perform their favourite Greek songs of different styles, which have endured and evolved over time. With their Something Like Retro night at Technopolis 20, the two musicians aim to experiment and interpret songs using their own influences and experiences to create an evening of nostalgia.

For the final concert of the month, Technopolis 20 travels to Tala Amphitheatre to host the acclaimed Cypriot musician and composer Stavros Lantsias for his first solo concert in Paphos. On Monday, August 29 music lovers will have the chance to experience an exciting and beautiful journey through the music of Lantsias, which targets the mind and heart. Performing in the evening, the pianist will present some of his own works, like the ‘Waltz of the Eyes and the ‘Death of the Bull’, as well as arrangements of pieces by Chopin and Manos Hadjidakis.

 

Latin Jazz Music with Macumba

Latin jazz live. August 12. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

Something Like Retro

With Midia Kalou and Demetra Christoforou. August 21. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €8. Tel: 7000-2420

Solo Piano: Music for the Mind and Heart

Stavros Lantsias in concert. August 29. Tala Amphitheatre, Paphos. 8pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420

