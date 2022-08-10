August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Almost time for the 40th Lefkara Festival

By Eleni Philippou00
If world-renowned lace, tasty ttavas dishes and picturesque streets were not reason enough to visit Lefkara village, a six-day event might do the trick. Preparations are underway by the Lefkara Municipality as it gets ready to host the 40th Lefkara Festival this August. From Friday 12 to Wednesday 17, the whole of the village will transform into one big festival ground hosting exhibitions, concerts, dance shows, tours and theatrical performances.

Commencing the festivities on August 12 is a music concert in the yard of the elementary school at 8pm and the opening of the exhibition Lefkara Lace and Silverware at the Lefkara Handicraft Centre. The second day of the festival will host a music event by the Municipal Choir and several dancing groups at the schoolyard at 8.30pm. Sunday’s programme is slightly more interactive as it includes a tour of the village between 6pm and 8pm as well as the third Lefkara street food festival which will take place at the school from 6pm onwards.

A children’s theatre performance will kick off Monday’s events at 6.45pm to be followed by an evening of live traditional music at 9pm. Tuesday 16 holds the biggest music celebration of the festival as it welcomes famous Greek stars Kaiti Garbi and Demetris Schoinas for a big concert at 9pm with a €15 entrance. To wrap up the festival and six days of entertainment is a theatre performance blended with a Greek comedy show which will take place at the schoolyard at 9pm.

 

40th Lefkara Festival

Six-day event. August 12-17. Lefkara village, Larnaca. Tel: 24-342422, 24-342822

