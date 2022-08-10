August 10, 2022

Dead fox found hanging over signpost

A dead fox was found hanging over a signpost at a road leading to the Ayios Ioannis chapel in Pentakomo, Limassol.

The Animal Party in an announcement condemning the incident, said that a complaint had been filed with the police and it was waiting for the investigation to establish what exactly happened and how this fox met this tragic death.

According to police, a joint investigation involving the veterinary services and the game and fauna service is underway with officers having been sent to the scene.

