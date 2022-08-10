August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Lower temperatures to continue in coming days

By Staff Reporter0319
weather 02
Photo Christos Theodorides

Lower temperatures are expected to continue into Wednesday with increased cloud during the afternoon, the met office said.

Temperatures will be around 36C inland, 32C along the coast and 27C in the higher mountains.

At night, temperatures will fall to around 21C inland, 24C along the coast and around 15C in the higher mountains.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mostly clear, but there will be increased cloud.

The temperature is not expected to change appreciably during the three days.

