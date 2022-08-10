August 10, 2022

Over 70 traffic bookings in Paphos, most for speeding

File photo: CNA

An operation on Tuesday by Paphos traffic police saw 71 drivers booked for various offences but most were for speeding.

According police, out of the 71 bookings, 47 concerned speeding while one driver was found to be under the influence of drugs. The remainder were minor traffic violations.

