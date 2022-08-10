August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
AmericasAsiaChinaUSAWorld

Pelosi: U.S. cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan

By Reuters News Service00
u.s. house speaker nancy pelosi meets taiwan president tsai ing wen
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks next to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the United States could not allow China to normalize the new level of pressure on Taiwan it asserted with days of military drills following her visit to the Chinese-claimed island.

“What we saw with China is that they were trying to establish sort of a new normal. And we just can’t let that happen,” Pelosi told a news conference with four other Democratic House members who accompanied her on the trip to Asia.

China said on Wednesday it had “completed various tasks” around Taiwan, but will continue regular patrols, potentially signaling an end to days of war games while keeping up pressure on the self-ruled island. Read full story

Furious at the visit to Taipei last week by Pelosi, a vocal critic of China for decades who stands second in line of succession for the U.S. presidency, China had extended its largest-ever exercises around the self-ruled island it claims as its own beyond the four days originally scheduled.

“We went there to praise Taiwan. We went there to show our friendship, to say China cannot isolate Taiwan,” Pelosi said.

She laughed when asked about China’s announcement that it was sanctioning her and her immediate family. “Who cares?” Pelosi said. “That is incidental to me, of no relevance whatsoever.”

Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi said the delegation discussed a backlog of pending arms sales to Taiwan. He and Representative Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said lawmakers were taking steps to move such deals more quickly.

“We intend to fulfill all of our obligations to all of our partners and others who are counting on us for these vital supplies,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Meeks said his committee was working on legislation that would help expedite defense equipment agreements.

Related Posts

European retailers turn off lights, cut opening hours to save energy

Reuters News Service

Kosovo PM says tensions with Serbs in north could escalate, warns of possible new conflict

Reuters News Service

Trump refuses to answer questions in NY attorney general probe

Reuters News Service

UK urges water companies to take ‘precautionary steps’ to protect supplies

Reuters News Service

Ukraine calls on EU, G7 states to stop issuing visas to Russians

Reuters News Service

China calls US ‘main instigator’ of Ukraine crisis

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign