August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

36-year-old arrested for stealing car

By Staff Reporter
arrest

Limassol police have arrested a 36-year-old man as they investigate the theft of a car.

The car was stolen between July 7 and 13. It belonged to a company and was parked in a fenced area in Limassol. Besides the car, thieves also stole petrol worth €300, police said in an announcement on Thursday.

On July 18, the car was found in an open area in Limassol and handed over to its owner. Following investigations, police secured testimony against the 36-year-old and obtained an arrest warrant.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Police investigations continue.

