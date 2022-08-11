A first-timer’s guide to Dubai

With so much to see and do in Dubai, you may be having a hard time narrowing down the must-visit places during your trip. There is something for everyone, from epic cityscapes to desert thrills. Here’s an overview of the main attractions for a first-time visitor.

Planning your trip to Dubai

When planning an overseas trip, there are a few things you need to know before you embark on your adventure. Dubai is a cosmopolitan part of the Middle East, with a mix of people from around the world. The climate is warm and humid, but you won’t be overheating with the widespread aircons – you’ll even find them in the souks!

Dubai is a city that is easy to navigate with a well-connected metro. English is widely spoken, and you’ll find this smart city is well-equipped with the latest and greatest in technology, from high-speed internet connectivity to modern-day conveniences.

When it comes to accommodation, you’re going to want options so that you can be situated in your favourite part of the city. Each neighbourhood has so much to offer. Rove Hotels are situated throughout Dubai, offering guests affordable rates for comfy rooms and all the perks of on-site amenities and facilities. Whether you want to wake up to views of the Burj Khalifa or stay by the Arabian coast Rove Hotels has suitable locations all over the city.

Activities to add to your itinerary

The Dubai Mall

We’ll begin with the iconic shopping emporium that is The Dubai Mall. There are all kinds of stores and boutiques for window shopping, plus a range of entertainment options, from an aquarium to an Olympic-sized ice skating rink.

The Dubai Fountain

Situated on the Burj Khalifa Lake is The Dubai Fountain, famous for its dancing water jets. You can watch these shows as the fountain synchronises with music and laser lights, and even get up close and personal views on a boat.

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building, situated in the heart of Downtown Dubai. Visitors can access the observation decks for panoramic views of the city. You can visit in the day or night, and even grab a bite at the restaurants situated inside the building.

Ain Dubai

For more views of Dubai, visit Ain Dubai, the world’s largest observation wheel. Your trip around the wheel takes place in a glass cabin, providing you with elevated views from the vantage point of Bluewaters Island.

The souks

The souks are a must-visit for your trip to the Middle East. There are all kinds of dedicated marketplaces, making it easy to shop for great deals on gold, textiles, spices and perfumes in an ode to traditional Emirati culture.

Dubai Frame

For a picture-perfect moment, be sure to visit the Dubai Frame. This glass structure is the world’s largest photo frame, though it offers so much more than that. Visitors can take an elevator up to the top where views and exhibitions await, detailing the city’s past, present and reimagined future.

Theme parks

Thrill seekers will be spoilt for choice when it comes to theme parks in Dubai. Take your pick from the popular Cartoon Network zone at IMG Worlds, or Legoland at the region’s largest theme park destination, Dubai Parks and Resorts, to name but a few. There are also many water parks for slipping and sliding!

The desert

No trip to Dubai is complete without a visit to the Arabian desert – whether you go on a day trip or stay overnight. Take your pick from the many activities, from dune bashing to hot air ballooning and camel rides.

Dubai’s coastlines

Dubai is a city with year-long sunshine, so it’s no wonder the beaches are a popular place to unwind. Lounge in a private cabin or pull up a sun lounger as you enjoy your time at any of the city’s many beaches. The waters are calm and warm for swimming, though there are water activities if you prefer, from the likes of sporty flyboarding to exclusive yachting.

There you have it – planning your trip to Dubai is as easy as it is thrilling. With so much to see and do, it’s best to narrow down your must-see attractions and stay as close as you can to all the action. See you in Dubai!