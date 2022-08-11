August 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Acceptance of postal items to Armenia resumes

By Staff Reporter043

The Cyprus Post announced on Thursday that the acceptance of postal items to Armenia has resumed for all services.

