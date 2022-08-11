Daily News Briefing

August 11, 2022

In today’s episode, Deputy Attorney-general Savvas Angelides has denied accusations of an alleged cover-up in the 2019 “black van” spyware scandal which returned to the news after the spyware affair in Greece. In other news, Cyprus issued a total of 22,190 new residence permits in 2021, the largest number of which went to Russians, according to Eurostat figures, and the Water Development Department is urging consumers to conserve water as there is increased pressure on the system in some areas and it may cause problems.

